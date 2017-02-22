EFFRONTERY - Seven Years Of Agony

Hungary's Effrontery are making the bold move to release their second album as a free download; taking the 60 seconds to download it is an investment that fans of melodic death should consider making. The production is raw and ragged: this is definitely an independent affair, but there is a charm in things not sounding obsessively perfect, so the rough-around-the-edges quality really doesn't detract that much.

The melodies and classy playing on “Autoscopic Journey” show tons of promise, and the band can also blast heavier and faster (see “World Of Subjection”) when need be. “Profound Marks” shows Effrontery getting a bit slower and heavier, and they work the breathing room with skill. All around, while this definitely has “indie” written all over it, that mainly comes back to that production sound; get these guys in a proper studio situation and there's no reason whatsoever why they couldn't compete head to head with some of the melodic death on Metal Blade, which ain't too bad at all.