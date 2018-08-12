ELVENSTORM - The Conjuring

Now, here's a surprise! Fourth album from the heretofore unknown French act Elvenstorm. Despite the Euro-power metal moniker, this is ten tracks of female fronted, early ‘80s American metal, a heavier version of the NWOBHM that birthed proto-speed/power metal acts Jag Panzer, Savage Grace and the like. Produced by Stormwarrior's Lars Ramcke and Iron Savior's Piet Sieck, apparently a revamped line-up and something of a new musical focus, attempting to moving away from the Germanic influence that's still evident on songs like the high energy, buzzing guitar fury of "Into The Night" and "Dawn Of Destruction" closer.

There is a second voice (male? at least gruffer than her usual high register), virtually double tracked beneath Lauren Lombard. A bit different from the rest, with extended instrumental section, "Devil Within" fades out with a lone piano. Back to full speed gallop on "Chaos From Beyond", at least until it has a nearly acoustic mid-section breakdown. Great tune! Lone slowdown (if one can call it that) is the dual lead introduced, Judas Priest inspired 4:49 majestic instrumental "Stellar Descension", although it must be said that the fiery, spiraling guitars also (briefly) possess a black metal quality. If you like Savage Master or Lady Beast, probably enjoy Elvenstorm as well. Check 'em out.