EVERFROST – Winterider

The next great power metal band. Finland’s Everfrost are a curious group as they write symphonic power metal with a Japanese / manga aesthetic. It’s a combination that has potential for massive appeal. These lads will sure remind listeners of how Sonata Arctica used to sound like and while their most recent album was wonky, Everfrost will bring a smile to the ones feeling cold from that release. With blossoming melodies and rhythms, singer Mikael Salo also possesses a voice similar to Tony Kakko.

Winterider continues the story from their 2015 debut Blue Eyed Emotion and the deluxe CD includes a manga of the narrative. Filled with youthful energy, soaring choruses, tasteful soloing from the keyboards and guitars, the boys refuse to play it safe with their sound. There’s a certain Queen-vibe in the vocal phrases with second track “Juhannus In January” and a Michael Jackson charisma to “Chainlace Angel”. In theory the latter sounds iffy, but it works in the context of the dance rhythms. Another side of the band makes its way with the odd cover Kesha’s “Die Young”, but they make the pop hit work and fits well within the context of the album. “Above The Treeline” is a moving, keyboard based ballad with some more brightening melodies and creates a feeling of hopefulness.

There of course is also plenty of bright, joyful, heart-pumping licks like the blazing “Cold Night Remedy”, the title track, and the infectious “Actraiser”, which holds the most incredibly catchy and up-beat chorus I’ve heard all year. The adventure culminates with the 15 minute journey of “A Whisper In A Frozen Tale”, showcasing the band’s Helloween and Stratovarius influences while maintaining the frozen and wintry atmosphere of the album.

Winterider is a fun, engaging power metal showcase and shows a band on the rise. With talented musicians at every position and a captivating vocalist; be sure to keep an eye on Everfrost!