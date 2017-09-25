EVIL INVADERS - Feed Me Violence

Belgian old-school thrashers Evil Invaders pick up where they left off with 2015’s debut album Pulses of Pleasure by delivering a vicious slab of ’80s speed metal. On its nine mosh-worthy tracks (excluding two brief instrumentals), the foursome unashamedly wear their influences on their leather-jacketed sleeves by borrowing elements of early-era Metallica, Megadeth, Overkill, Exodus and Slayer, among others.

Opener “Mental Penitentiary” immediately pummels with its one-two punch of Exodus meets Overkill execution, complete with Steve “Zetro” Souza meets Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth banshee shrieks from vocalist/guitarist Joe. “Oblivion” is a blistering thrasher while “Broken Dreams In Isolation” is a slow-building yet powerful track, decorated with some killer razor-like Judas Priest riffs with the brute force attack of Overkill. Evil Invaders aren’t out to rewrite the genre, but they do a killer job of keeping the raucous vibe of retro thrash in the same vein as other newer retro thrashers such as Evile, Dust Bolt, Gama Bomb, Lost Society and Havok, to name a few. The twin lead guitar assault is excellently performed while the riffs are familiar but interesting. Since its debut album, the band has matured immensely and has streamlined their sound to perfect precision. Thirty six minutes is the perfect runtime, which manages to hold your attention enough to make you want to hit the replay button after the album ends.