EVIL - Rites Of Evil

Digging the recent spate of Japanese metal making its ways to these shores. In this case, the decidedly old school black, speed and thrash metal debut from four-piece Evil. Opening with a mid-paced instrumental whose main riff is a direct play on Diamond Head's “Am I Evil?”, the real fun begins with track two. Initiating with a Tom Warrior death grunt, things get dirty and furious ... and rarely let’s down throughout the twelve tracks.

Best point of reference would be to imagine marrying the speed metal riffage of prime-era Whiplash with the grittier approach of the German Big Four of thrash. Sodom specifically comes to mind as a result of G.I.S.M.'s vocals coming from the same guttural school as Tom Angel Ripper's. Evil have stumbled onto a sound that certainly reminds one of the glory days of early thrash, but there's no mistaking that this is a modern concoction worth investing your time and money if you are one of those who continues to build your speed/thrash metal library beyond the 1980's heydays.