EXPIRED UTOPIA - Expired Utopia

When Winnipegian metalers Expired Utopia’s Bandcamp page lists their musical influences as Iced Earth and Control Denied, you better believe it! The three track self-titled debut EP is littered with dynamic riff-centric moments recalling the best parts of both bands. “Opener Chasing A Tattered Flag” is 10-plus minutes of epic US power metal done with power and precision. Vocalist Mike Toews is blessed with a raspy Matt Barlow bellow, crossed with a Tim Aymar croon. His soaring vocal harmonies are one of the album’s highlights.

Ryan Forsyth’s galloping riffs and stellar guitar solos are also a talking point. Guest guitar solos by Tim Roth of Into Eternity (“Expired Utopia”) and Matt Cuthbertson of Untimely Demise (“Expired Utopia”) add another cool dimension to the album as well. The swirling Control Denied/Symphony X riffs of “Defining the Gods” and the ferocious-yet-melodic title track round out the 28-minute running time of Expired Utopia. Maybe the only downfall to the album is that the tracks are a little too long. However, boasting a crisp production and killer album cover by renowned landscape/history artist Thomas Cole, Expired Utopia is a pleasure to listen to.