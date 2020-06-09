FANGS - Vol. 1

Compilation of music coming out of Africa, mostly South Africa; it’s a mixed bag of hard rock, metal, hardcore, progressive, sludge, and instrumental. This part of the world appears to be more artsy, experimental with the music, and these fourteen artists fall into a couple genres outside the norm.

Short and to the point, Ruff Majik’s “All You Need Is Speed” is a simple rolling, dirty unpolished rocker, while the band Peasant is full attitude hardcore on “Destined To Dirt”, with moments of groove metal. “The Drift”, from Funeral Man, is moody with a Crowbar attitude, going back and forth between gruff and clean vocals on the chorus. Sunken State – “This Is The End” a hybrid of extreme metal vocals, yells, screams, squeals, metalcore. Track five, Hokum compose the most interesting music thus far, “Tonight Is Your Night” carried distorted heavy riffs and backing keys. For fans of Devin Townsend. As with Savage Lucy, atmospheric new age sounds set up “Vagabond” and modern Fates Warning type prog metal piece. Arka’n Asrafokor’s track “Tears Of The Dead” use native percussions for a unique spin, Nu Metal, i.e. System of a Down. Slow stoner vibe to Goat Throne, on “American Appetite”. Got a dirty Sabbathy driven Clutch rock & roll vibe from Hellcats “Wish You Were Dead”, and “Surfacing” by Truth And Its Burden is your whiny, angst, emotional emo/screamo. Rhakshah finishes with “Torpor”, the continent’s answer to Lamb Of God, with black metal riffing.