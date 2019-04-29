FATAL CURSE - Breaking The Trance

OK, call it shallow, but anyone wearing a Trance t-shirt in the promo photo (believe this is the first I've ever seen) automatically gets my attention: the cult ‘80s German outfit being a buried treasure. This upstate NY trio actually dig deeper, in terms of their influences, opening with a NWOBHM style Tygers Of Pan Tang approved “Breaking The Trance”. The seven tracks wink by in an instant, with a distinctive nod to that vaunted era, but skilled enough not to ape the biggest names (Maiden, Saxon, Leppard, etc.). As such, this is not speed/thrash, but rather mid-tempo (by today's standards) and could use a couple more like “Can't Stop The Thunder” or quick shuffling “Eyes Of The Demon” finale (a paean to like-minded Night Demon, who made this music viable again in the USA?) Regardless, great to hear some 'new blood' attempting this, in 2019!

There's a familiarity to the sound, without being to exactly lay a finger on it. Of course, if you're under 35 and/or grew up on Priest. Motorhead, Pantera, then it's all new. “Chains Of Eternity” feels like Metallica running through Diamond head's “Helpless”. Drum/bass led “Blade In The Dark” locks into a headbanging groove, while vintage “Priestess Of Fire” is my favorite. Welcome to the new age, same as the old.