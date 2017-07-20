FATHER BEFOULED - Desolate Gods

Five years since their last album, 2012’s Revulsion Of Seraphic Grace, Atlanta’s Father Befouled are back with Desolate Gods, a concise, 31-minute offering of the grimy death metal this band does so well. Dark Descent is a suitable home for Father Befouled’s raw and noisy death, which looks back to the legends—Incantation, Immolation—but also has enough metal of death to appeal to the cave-living, Portal-loving DM hordes of today.

And I just love the energy here, the band blasting away with no regrets, going straight from “Offering Revulsion” to “Mortal Awakening” as if it’s basically the same song, which it basically is, which is basically why we love Father Befouled. The atmosphere here is up there with bands like legends Autopsy and contemporaries The Ominous Circle, Father Befouled just putting their heads down and jumping into the sewage, bending strings along the way and taking things as slow as they need to, or as blindingly fast as they need to, depending on what the song calls for. And that 31-minute runtime? Perfect for leaving the listener wanting more when this excellent album is over.