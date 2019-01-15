FLIGHT - A Leap Through Matter

Welcome back. The Oslo based 70s obsessed hard rockers, whose '15 debut landed in my year end Top 20. Good chance the sophomore effort will find a similar spot in the 2018 pantheon. Accompanying literature makes much of the NWOBHM sound, but truth be told, it was more readily apparent on the last disc. More varied approach, this go round, but as the running order progresses, old tendencies increasingly come to the fore, as the intensity ramps up.

The driving “Arrival” instrumental, which opens the eight track platter recalls the rock-jazz synthesis of The (Dixie) Dregs. Start-stops, virtually seamless segue into “One With The Sun”, which features another 1+ voiceless minute, before the first vocals kick in. While I'm not sure about the off kilter wail in “The Pendulum”, listen to the lone sustained guitar note that fades out. Almost sounds like a trumpet. There's a pop sensibility within the groove, but never at the expense of the rock quotient, i.e. no sappy ballads. To that end, the old school influence is most noticeable on the title track, a slice of ‘70s exuberance/naivety that could be an early Def Leppard demo, or countless now forgotten (by all but the most ardent 45 single collectors) one & done, British upstarts. Keeping to the airy melodies, the enjoyable “Ride On” shuffles by too quickly. Mid-paced stomp and vintage guitar tones characterize “Traveller” (sic), very similar vibe to “Lion's Den” off the debut. Good time rocker “Reviving Waves” (essentially a de facto instrumental, given the minimal lyrics, with none in the concluding three minute stretch) and like-minded “Leave The Coast” close the disc on a strong note.

Shame it is released so late in the year (Nov 30th), when many mags are winding down (or have already ceased) operations until mid-January.