FRANK HANNON – From One Place… To Another! Vol. 2

A mere four months after the release of Vol. 1 and Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon is back, singing lead vocals on Vol. 2 of his series of solo cover albums, From One Place… To Another! Whereas Vol. 1 focused primarily on roots and acoustic music, Vol. 2 is all electric with a full backing band; and it traverses numerous genres including: rock, funk, pop, reggae, country and metal. Admittedly, that sounds like a crazy combination of styles, but it works oh so well. Starting strong out of the gate, Vol 2. begins with an excellent triumvirate of songs by Deep Purple, Aerosmith, and The Rolling Stones. Then the surprises start rolling in as Chaka Khan’s “Tell Me Something Good” is redone in a really enjoyable way. Jumping from the ‘60s / ‘70s to 1994, Hannon does the unexpected and impresses on Seal’s mega hit “Kiss From A Rose”. Next, Frank sounds akin to Lenny Kravitz when he reinterprets Heart’s “Sing Child”. Island vibes permeate throughout “I Can See Clearly Now”, psychedelia reigns supreme during a Jimi Hendrix number, and the barnyard twang of “I Can Help” sets up a fuzzed-out finish with “Sweet Leaf”.

Hannon doesn’t do this on his own though. He’s enlisted some talented guitar-slinging friends to help, namely Randy Hansen, Graham Whitford (son of Aerosmith's Brad Whitford), Duane Betts (son of Dickey Betts from The Allman Brothers), Roger Fisher of Heart, and Jared James Nichols. Believe it or not, these ten songs were recorded here, there and everywhere on a portable 8-track recorder and later put together in Hannon’s home studio. Like a well-stacked jukebox full of cool new takes on older classics, From One Place… To Another! Vol. 2 is a great summer road trip soundtrack. Put the top down, crank the car stereo and get lost in the music as you head down the highway.