FREEDOM CALL - M.E.T.A.L.

Always enjoyed these guys, the little brothers to Gamma Ray (Kai Hansen was once a member), forever upbeat, feel good Euro power metal. Now 20 years into their career, the band returns with their tenth album and follow-up to 2016’s Master Of Light. “111 - The Number Of The Angels” opens the album with polished clean guitar leads and a steadfast tempo while “Spirit Of Daedalus” is your typical speedy play by numbers power metal. “M.E.T.A.L”, really??, do we need another song about metal? I’m tired of these kind of anthems, overdone and too cliché, but the hook and melody is pleasing. Take it or leave it.

“Ace Of The Unicorn” is better whereas “Sail Away” is an album highlight with great heavier riffs for a mid-pace, while guitars drop out for the verses, and cascading keys. “One Step Into Wonderland” also settles in a similar vibe with a more pop like hook. Like the rougher Iced Earth type punch to “Wheel Of Time” verses, rolls into the standard Gamma Ray type chorus section. “Sole Survivor” closes the album within the Freedom Call wheel house. No surprises, just continuing the traditions of '80s Helloween, the Rays, Edguy, and Stratovarius.