FUNERAL CHANT - Funeral Chant

Oakland, California's Funeral Chant have chosen an imposing path on this debut EP. Specifically, they've chosen the path of most resistance for the listener. Wave after wave of undulating wall-of-sound velocity attacks the unsuspecting, challenging the listener to try and make out what the hell is going on. Imagine Dark Angel at its very height of aggression maintained over the course of a full album. To the untrained ear this will simply sound like noise, but those attuned to this type of over-the-top Black/Death will be able to ascertain the riffs within the mayhem. Unfortunately though, it's telling that the best song within the six song package is a cover of Repugnant's “Morbid Ways”. Indeed, their own tracks coalesce into one mass of imposing hatred leaving the listener in an exhausted state after its thirty minutes are over. A slight upgrade on the song writing front though and Funeral Chant should be able to make some inroads on its chosen (extreme) path.

Thick, crushing and altogether unrelenting, this was made for serial killers and other social outcasts.