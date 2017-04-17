GHASTLY SOUND - Ghastly Sound

Apparently, Vermont's Ghastly Sound have no guitarist, a fact that I have a hard time dealing with when listening to this cool, kinda-sounds-like-there's-a-guitarist, four-song EP, but, considering that they basically always sound like a great bass/drum breakdown in an Unsane, Helmet (mid-era), or Entombed (weird-era) song, I guess it's true. It's no novelty, though: Ghastly Sound still manage to write great, moving songs, and mainly make you think about other things that aren't the fact that they have no guitarist, although I do spend a lot of time on that while listening to this EP.

Despite my noise rock references, I wouldn't say that's the band's main sonic affiliation, although it's perhaps there more than anywhere else. Still, anyone from a hardcore fan to a stoner rocker might find something here to latch on to, as a song like “Cape Buffalo” alone offers up enough dynamics, emotions, and loud, loud riffing (uh, on the bass, that is) to keep everyone happy. Meanwhile, “Cuttlefish” ends on a more atmospheric, '90s-alternative note; I know those aren't pretty words, but, believe me, Ghastly Sound pull it off. Looking forward to a full-length.