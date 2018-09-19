GOD - God III: Holy Spirit

We reviewed God II, the second solo album from this mysterious one-man prog metal project, last year, and we had plenty of good things to say about it, the atmospheric and skilled sounds really taking the listener on a journey worth checking out. Here, things have only improved, opening song “Resurrection” charting the course with tons of Meshuggah riffing and prog-guy guitar-solo soaring, which is exactly what I hope to hear with this sort of thing. “Called” follows it up with some of God's sludgiest, and heaviest, material yet, and it's handled with grace and ease. The album's mid-point is stunning, with “Repentance” and “Atonement” absolutely being God's one-two calling-card punch to labels like Inside Out Music, who should definitely be paying attention to this project.

And maybe even those who like it heavier should be paying attention too, as djent-y riff-fests like the title track channel the heaviest of that genre with the melodies of '80s AOR, which is really a great combination. By the time “Gospel” ends, two things are clear: one, this album never gets boring even though it's fully instrumental, no small task; two, there's such a high level of both musical skill and emotional resonance on display here it's stunning. I still barely know who is behind God, but I'm paying more attention with every release.