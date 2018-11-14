GODLESS - Swarm

We gave this Indian death metal band's debut EP, Centuries Of Decadence, a solid review when it came out two years ago, and now Godless are back with Swarm, which finds them still hitting the DM hard and heavy but with a renewed sense of thrashing clarity, both the production and the band's thrash tendencies shining through clearer this time around. There's a lingering concern they're going to get a bit too modern-thrash groovy but it never happens, luckily, the band instead bringing it back to the Floridian death swamp and trudge.

“From Beyond” is a standout track, the band embracing death both fast and mid-paced as well as an unexpected melodic bit that actually works quite well. “Deathcult” gets really, really close to those grooves I'm concerned Godless will incorporate more of in the future; I'm sure they're fun to play but they're rarely fun to listen to. They're still finding their footing; “Deathcult” sounds more like the local upstart thrash/death/groove band, whereas a song like “From Beyond” sounds more fully realized and like a band ready to take the next step. I like how Godless have done this so far: released two EPs on their own schedule and own terms, slowly making us curious about what a full-length will sound like.