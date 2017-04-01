GOREPHILIA - Severed Monolith

Very powerful second album here from Finland’s Gorephilia, who feature a member of Krypts in their ranks. The band does a good job at flirting between grimy Finnish death metal and a faster, more Floridian approach. Check out opener “Interplanar”, which shows both sides of their sound excellently; even better, though, is sludge centrepiece “Black Horns”, which shows the band getting into the tar of murky, slow Finnish death, and doing so with much power and confidence.

Or how about the almost-ten-minute “Crushed Under The Weight Of God,” which has not only an incredible song title but also an awesome double-bass-led death metal attack and crush to it, the band proving they have talent beyond that immature band name, talent to create songs that are both heavy and fully enjoyable to listen to, the band taking the best out of the two national scenes they derive influence from and making it work, big time, on Severed Monolith.