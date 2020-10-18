GORGATRON - Pathogenic Automation

Straight outta Fargo, North Dakota, Gorgatron are back with their third full-length, and the death metal band clearly have their chops down to a razor-sharp point. It’s funny, because while they sit at the nexus of several familiar sounds—deathgrind, death/thrash, and technical death metal, mainly, although brutal death is nervously looking for an entrance point—they manage to come up with a sound that isn’t firmly any of the above, which works in their favour.

The rhythm section is locked in tight on these nine tunes, and the band is clearly having fun blasting from one section to another kinda-related section, channelling Obscura along the way in a pretty big manner. It almost becomes alarming when the band locks into a straight blast and holds it for more than a second, as on “Usurpation”; everything on this album is a swarming mass of twisting grinds and turning blasts, but the band stay just this side of too-tech, most of the songs and riffs here having purpose, Gorgatron fighting for identity, sure, but what band working in these trades isn’t? They’ve got everything else nailed down on this solid album.