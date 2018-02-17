GRAVE SPIRIT - The Beast Unburdened By Flesh

“Absorbing Essence From Underneath” opens up this two track 7” debut from Grave Spirit immediately grabbing the listener by the balls. The fast paced, polka-beated drumming and insidiously catchy melodic guitar maelstrom certainly hits the mark dead on. The title track then follows with a doom drenched intro before exploding into another black metal stormer. The harrowing, throaty vocal reprimands act as the icing on this tasty BM feast. Fans of Nadiwrath will salivate over the eight minutes of primal, quick paced fury here.



Despite the relative small sample source, Grave Spirit have successfully served notice that they are a band to keep an eye out for in the future. Impressive.