GREBER - Cemetery Preston

Canadian drum-and-bass (not that kind of drum and bass) duo Greber lay down sludgey power violence, noise rock, and doom with authority here on their third full-length. And it’s no surprise this band delivers unique, passionate extremity: bassist/vocalist Marc Bourgon has also spent time laying down sprawling weirdo grind in Fuck The Facts. Here, Bourgon channels a less blasting take on things, Greber sounding like if Unsane got waaaaay heavier, lost the six-stringer, and covered Keelhaul rarities.

“The Wreckers” delivers sounds that might make Amphetamine Reptile collectors excited, while “Prophetic” channels Grief and Noothgrush as it wallows down in the sludge despair. By the time you get to the fourth song here, the excellent “By Any Other Name”, the listener starts to feel a slight sense of unease settle in: has there even been any gaps between songs? Why is this album making me feel so funny? How can a band with no guitarist possibly be so engaging and convincing? How can 8-minute sluggish sludge closer “The Closer We Got” be so damn good? The answers are somewhere deep inside this interesting and enveloping album, one that is as unique as it is heavy.