HARLOTT - Extinction

So take the aggressive Bay Area template of Exodus (Zetro’s vocal tone and delivery), the tempo and riff changes of Testament, with the German influence of Kreator’s brutality, and you get Australia’s Harlott. With their second album Extinction, the guys are firmly embracing all the hallmarks of classic thrash to help ensure the future for this music. Opening title track works with all the above, including those big thrash gang vocals and a shredding solo. Followed by the pounding drums and whirling riffery of “First World Solutions”, a building open to “The Penitent” then changes into a punchy forceful tempo including a few leads…this is thrash in the now.

There are many young thrash bands from this new generation, and Harlott are akin to their peers. Now, while they all embrace the architects from the ‘80s and can formulate some killer arrangements, they do lack the variety within the songwriting. Sure, “No Past” has a less punishing chorus with more attention to melody, “Better Off Dead” begins with individual guitar notes, as does “And Darkness Brings The Light” and slows down the tempo. But the overall presentation of these twelve tracks is just always fast and furious. And the voice is harsh, just as every other new thrash band.

Harlott got great musical chops, but… with the exception of Matt Drake from Evile, I am still waiting to hear the next Hetfield, or Belladonna that sings, or a Mustaine, Bobby Blitz from Overkill with a unique personality to the voice. And, how about a few songs that are more anthemic?