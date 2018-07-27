HATCHET - Dying To Exist

Dual guitar thrash foursome return with album #4. Although they've had their share of line-up flexibility, Hatchet is one of the last men standing from the mid-2000s thrash resurgence. An infectious take on the Bay Area formula, the ten proper songs (plus short, opening "Unraveling Existence" intro and 58 second "Oblivious To Disaster" intermezzo) are all of the energetic, high pitched (squealing?) variety. "Silent Genocide" marries a modern power metal melody to the riffing six-strings, while twin lead "Desire For Oppression" owes much to San Fran's musical legacy (dive bomb runs, squelches and wild playing). think Death Angel.

That power metal undercurrent is resurrected for the opening of "Illusions Of Hope". The classic rolling-down-the-staircase snare fills dominate "Where Futures Regress", until a brief, clean break from the chaos, more guitar sweeps and back to the punk influenced histrionics. "Final Sanctuary" is the fastest, most vicious of the inclusions. Chunky riffs, with the occasional off kilter spiraling guitar, for "Descent Into Madness", while Jon Schaffer (Iced Earth) would probably approve of the guitar triplets that kick off "Hail To The Lies", which otherwise recalls the aforementioned Death Angel. Ditto disc closer "World in A World". Can't go wrong with well-constructed thrash!