HELL FIRE - Free Again

Sophomore effort from San Fran outfit, mixing ‘70s hard rock influences, with NWOBHM and proto-thrash. The title cut leads things off, a groove laden hard rocker. After a lengthy instrumental intro, “City Ablaze” kicks into top form, speedy licks with high pitched vocals calling canines from miles away. Easily the best track on the album. “Wheels Of Fate” is twin lead guitar anthem about the fiery, disfiguring and near death crash of Formula One racer Niki Lauda. Bottom end grinding kicks off “Beyond Nightmares”, before settling into early thrash riffing. That ‘70s hard rock vibe is most prominent on “The Dealer”.

Initially though “Destroyers” was going to be a Motorhead cover, but it's an original that changes tempo a few times during its course. “End Of Days” closer is atypical of anything Hell Fire done, an almost dream-like, moody ballad, before taking off. Unfortunately, not as eye-popping as their Metal Masses debut, but still a young/new North American act worthy of your investigation.