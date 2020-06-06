HEXVESSEL - Kindred

Definitely one of the most unique musical acts out there, Hexvessel is this weird being that is part psychedelic, part folk, part rock, and it’s wrapped in this imagery of nature and the forest. For those feeling adventurous, this creature is worth examining.

The music mostly resembles a trance, meditative state as singer Mat McNerney has a soft, gentle voice, but can permeate a sense of silent dread at times as well. Residing in acoustics, the vibes are similar to The Doors and McNerney displays Jim Morrison type charisma; this is especially evident in “Fire Of The Mind” and “Bog Bodies”. Leadoff track “Billion Year Old Being” is the best of the bunch featuring warped tonality coming forth with a monstrous psychedelic display before the latter part of the track drifts into this delicate acoustic and folksy section. A tremendous song, “Magical & Damned” is piano driven backed up by violins and is a beautiful, atmospheric track about a mystical woman. A true to form album, the tracklisting is complimented with two short interludes that segue into this musical haze.

Not for everybody, but for a different spin on these musical genres, give it a go and check them out!