HORRID - Beyond The Dark Border

Italy’s Horrid have quietly, and slowly, been building up a body of death metal work, this being the band’s fifth full-length since forming in 1989. And they’ve got power down pat: check out the roaming, majestic “Cursed Dunes” or the war march “Blood Painted Walls” for a very impactful one-two punch during the all-important tracks two and three here on this 50-minute album.

Unfortunately, the band doesn’t quite have what it takes to keep this mainly by-the-books death metal interesting past the 40-minute threshold, so while late-album cuts are just as good as the earlier ones, it’s easy to get crossed eyes and blank stares as the album wears on, even though the band is still making you air drum like mad. Gotta give a good thumbs up to the vocal delivery as well, somewhere between Morbid Angel and Celtic Frost levels of enunciation and intensity, which helps give Beyond The Dark Border a good edge, but the band still struggles to keep interest levels high throughout the last few songs here.