HORRIFIED - Allure Of The Fallen

Starting life as a straight up death metal band, the UK's Horrified have now transformed into a fully-fledged melodic death outfit for this their third full length release. What immediately grabs the listener is the amazing guitar tone evoking visions of eighties doom releases, a warm sound that envelopes the ears. Then the instrumental prowess takes centre stage; bass, rhythm and lead guitar taking turns seamlessly leading the way throughout the 42 minutes of the release. Next thing that grabs you are way cool hoarse roar vocals akin to Martin van Drunen (death metal's greatest vocalist to these ears). Then, finally, one comes to the realization about how great the songs are. Impeccably meshing elements of doom and black metals within its base melodic death sound, the twists and turns of each track entice listeners to eagerly follow along. Ultimately it leads the listener to the same introspective, foreboding conclusion as Woods Of Ypres' magnificent debut, despite taking different paths to get there.

Great songs make for a great album. And make no mistake, this is one great album.