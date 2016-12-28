INSULTERS - Metal Still Means Danger

Catalonia's Insulters lay down the best album title of 2017 here (and considering the release date is January 1st, I'd say that's no small feat), and the tunes on the album definitely try their hardest to get across that sense of danger. Not that this is the most radical or, well, dangerous thing you'll hear this year, but it is rockin', rowdy, and a whole lot of fun, the band bringing their love of Lemmy to a blackened near-thrash and near-death place on this, their second album.

I like it when the band plays crusty, almost first-wave black metal, as on “Burn With The Witch”, the song one of the album's high points with its heavy caveman black/death sound, even if much of Metal Still Means Danger's more good-time raging polka-thrash is a bit more personable and fun to listen to. One clunky downside is that the stiff production doesn't really fit the band, who would sound much more powerful with an ugly, loose, and ragged sound; between that and the predictability that sinks in about halfway through you're kinda left feeling that while maybe this isn't the most dangerous album of 2017, it is a ton of fun, and I still love that album name regardless.