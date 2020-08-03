Toronto's Irn definitely mean business here, the sludge trio laying down two songs in 23 minutes that nod to the leanest and meanest in the business, meaning Toothbrush and Corrupted, with, naturally, a bit of Grief in there as well.

Opener “Blood Seeping From Your Eyes” does a good job creating atmosphere too, though; it's not just pure hammering destruction. There's layers and there's even a distinct sense of a song building up through all the pummelling chaos. This is a great sludge track, one that shows a bit more depth than bands of this ilk normally do. “Forever Miserable” turns things down a notch (!), the band going slower and slower, right away establishing themselves next to the current breed of sludge titans like Come To Grief or Canadian rising miserablists Resent, but again adding this sense of drama, an almost ISISian build and pull. This is a great little EP (note: the band have two full-lengths out that, full disclosure, I haven't heard but now need to) for sludge fans looking for something that is a bit different but doesn't sacrifice the pure ugliness the genre needs and often loses when bands dip their toes into post-metal.