IRON HUNTER - Mankind Resistance

Debut from Spanish trad metallers with a penchant for speedy tunes and a squealing (occasionally a bit of an acquired taste), high pitched singer. While long a touring hotbed, Spain has recently begun to produce players on the international field (Lords Of Black, Evil Hunter, Iron Curtain, Death Keepers), in a large part thanks to this homegrown label and its internet promotion. Most of the aforementioned, Iron Hunter included, seem to take a cue from the traditional Teutonic style of heavy metal.

"In The Heat Of The Night" opener sets the table for the eight (including bonus cut "Killing Machine") that follow, a melodic, stratosphere scraping chugger, with plenty of guitar showmanship. "Street Warriors" ups the aggro quotient. Speedy "Deathbringer" opens with piercing scream. "Save The World" is just short of glass shattering highs and ends with spirited guitar run! "Starchaser" settles back into a more mid-tempo gallop reminiscent of a better known outfit with Iron in their name, as riffing "Beyond The Black Hole" thrashes around. Another name to watch.