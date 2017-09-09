JACK STARR'S BURNING STARR - Stand Your Ground

Been a while since we've heard from the founding Virgin Steele guitarist, once again calling Riot V singer Todd Michael Hall to handle the vocals, with ex-Manowar drummer Rhino also involved. In fact, there's plenty of similarities between this dozen and Hall's day job, energetic power metal anthems, accent on guitar. None more so than “Stronger Than Steel”. Unlike so many guitar “heroes”, Starr toes the line during the song and only goes semi-wild, during the break or coda.

“Secrets We Hide” opener sets the table for what's to follow, apart from the out-of-left-field ‘50s doo-wop conclusion to the otherwise rollicking title track. Drums and guitar lock into a rhythmic battle in “Hero”, but “Destiny” appears to be Journey attempting a movie soundtrack. “The Sky Is Falling” gets things back on course, a mid-tempo six-string gallop. “Worlds Apart” is a crying guitar metal ballad. “We Are One” is built for a live show, a big, European audience sing-along inducing number. In fact, that's the quality inherent in so many of Starr's compositions, destined for the stage (but will they ever get there). “False Gods” is grittier and the appropriately entitled “To The Ends” closer is slower, a Dio-metered departure. Enjoyable. Welcome back, Jack.