JOE GIRON - Vulgar Display Of PANTERA

With its 9” by 11.5” measurement and nearly 400-page count, the first-ever authorized visual history of Pantera, spanning 1981 to 2001, is a mighty treasure-trove of a coffee table book. Beginning with a brief foreword by bassist Rex Brown, and a lengthier introduction by photographer / author Joe Giron; both of whom contribute insightful side bar text throughout, A Vulgar Display Of Pantera is full of astonishing photos; many never before seen.

Shots from the early days with original vocalist Terry Glaze are especially eye-popping as the band was dressed more like Steel Panther, than the Phil Anselmo version of Pantera which dominated the world. A wonderful combination of black & white and colour snapshots ranging from dressing room to stage to studio and other locales, the majority of which take up a full page each, provide exacting detail, causing a flood of memories to return. Of course, given the tragic passing of guitarist Dimebag Darrell in 2004, this book is all the more special. Rest in peace Dime, we miss you.