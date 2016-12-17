JOEL McIVER - The Complete History Of BLACK SABBATH: What Evil Lurks

To coincide with Sabbath’s retirement, this book is a lesson in the legacy of Black Sabbath. Now we all know the Ozzy years, and the six albums he sang on, are well documented and known. And this book talks about Sabbath’s early years and formation, and each album. What makes this a great thorough read is that it talks about the entire history of the band (also in pictures). Sabbath and Ozzy solo, to the Dio albums, the album Ian Gillan sang on – Born Again and Glenn Hughes – Seventh Star which was supposed to be an Iommi solo album, to the terribly overlooked, underappreciated Tony Martin years, to their reunion with Bill Ward in the late ‘90s, and current farewell tour minus Ward.

In between all of that, author Joel Mciver also includes the solo albums from Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler, and Heaven & Hell – the name which Iommi, Butler, a returning Ronnie James Dio (and drummer Vinny Appice) went under to record the album The Devil You Know in 2009. There is even a picture of the Ronnie Dio tribute show from 2010 where Jorn Lande sang with Butler, Iommi, and Appice behind him. Also, great to see a nice full page shot of current Ozzy guitarist Gus G (Firewind) , who unfortunately more often than not lives in the shadow of Zakk Wylde because of stubborn fans who won’t give the guy a chance. Lots of pictures and a Sabbath family tree.

And while you’re at it, keep your eyes open for remasters/reissues of those Tony Martin albums (Eternal Idol (1987), Headless Cross (1989), Tyr (1990), and Cross Purposes (1994), you can pass on Forbidden). Iommi has said in press he plans on getting those back out there after The End tour with Ozzy.