JOHN CORABI - Live 94: One Night In Nashville

Recorded live on October 27th, 2015 at The Basement in Tennessee, Live 94 sees The Dead Daisies vocalist John Corabi perform the self-titled Mötley Crüe album from 1994 – which he sang on – in its entirety. All 12 songs from “Power To The Music” to “Driftaway”, plus “10,000 Miles” from the Japanese version of the Quaternary EP, get a raw, almost grimy airing devoid of backing tracks or overdubs. Corabi’s band, featuring his son Ian Corabi on drums, along with guitarists Jeremy Asbrock and Tommy Daley, and bassist Topher Nolen, do a remarkable job of recreating the sounds made famous by Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, and Nikki Sixx.

After a particularly energetic version of “Poison Apples”, Corabi takes a break from the music to address the crowd and explain how he came to replace Vince Neil in Mötley. Being treated to this insider information is glorious, and briefly turns Live 94 into an episode of VH1 Storytellers. Truthfully, you wish Corabi told more stories about the “Hooligan’s Holiday” era of Crüe. Sadly, there’s no accompanying DVD / Blu-Ray to watch. But “Uncle Jack”, “Misunderstood”, “Smoke The Sky” – hell, the whole damn album is just as strong today as it was when first released 24 years ago.