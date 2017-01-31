JOHN GARCIA - The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues

John Garcia, THE voice of desert rock, has returned with another signature piece in his oeuvre. The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues, his sophomore release, is one of those records that makes you want to kick back, twist one up, and put on the headphones! On this purely acoustic affair, the ex-Kyuss crooner performs five new tracks (including instrumental “Court Order”) as well as four re-imagined classic Kyuss tracks. Backing up Garcia is longtime touring partners Ehren Groban on the 6- and 12-string acoustic guitar, Greg Saenz on percussion and Mike Pygmie on bass.

The Kyuss renditions of “Green Machine,” “Space Cadet,” “El Rodeo” and “Gardenia” are given an added twist by Garcia and Groban by creating a different spectrum of sounds and emotions. Garcia also created some cool originals such as “The Hollingsworth Session,” “Give Me 250ML,” “Court Order,” “Kylie” and “Argleben II.” Part of the charm of these tunes is the live studio aspect. The recording isn’t perfect on purpose, but Garcia’s vocals sound as warm and inviting as ever. Opener “Kylie” immediately grabs the listener with its vibrant acoustic guitar passages, pulsating melodic shifts and of course Garcia’s vibrant high-pitched wail. The aforementioned “Green Machine,” with its slightly slower tempo and shorter run time, possesses a twangy gunslinger vibe, while “Space Cadet” isn’t too far off base from the original. In fact, all of the Kyuss remakes possess an eerie funkiness in which Garcia reinvents them and makes them even more unique. Although this record won’t be for everyone, it allows the listener to escape from outside distractions for a good 40 minutes.