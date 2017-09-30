JOSH TODD & THE CONFLICT - Year Of The Tiger

Buckcherry vocalist Josh Todd, guitarist Stevie D. and newly appointed drummer Sean Winchester have teamed up with bassist Gregg Cash; the end result being a very strong ten-song debut album. Although Josh refers to Year Of The Tiger as “more reckless and off-the-beaten rock path,” it really isn’t that far removed from Buckcherry – and that’s not a bad thing.

Case in point, “Fucked Up” would have fit perfectly on 2014’s Fuck EP. “Rain” borrows the stomp and clap beat made famous in Queen’s “We Will Rock You”, while “Good Enough” is a tender, acoustic ballad – neither being radical departures from Black Butterfly or All Night Long. “Erotic City” gets the funk going, while Josh is looking for someone to come to his rescue in the lively “Push It”. At 33 minutes in length, the album does breeze by rather quickly, but given the energetic rush of the title track and the adrenaline surge found on “Inside”, it’s definitely quality over quantity.