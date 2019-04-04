JUGULAR – As Birth Becomes Life Becomes Death

This Barrie, ON crew graces us with their new EP, 22 minutes of captivating thrashing heavy metal that is very well-produced and something for headbangers to look into.

Long EP title aside, these six tracks blaze along with only one surpassing four minutes. Vocalist Jordan Grimbly is an interesting one; his voice has very soothing tone to it and reminds me of Ghost, especially on second cut “Angel Of Darkness”. So hearing him glide along on the Metallica like opener “Revolution Around The Sun” makes for a unique listen. And when I say “Revolution…” sounds like Metallica, I specifically mean like an outtake from their latest Hardwired album and that’s a compliment. “And Into Dust” showcases some impressive solo ability on this upbeat rocker, while the Ghost like tendencies return on the moody “There’s A Body For The Soul (Unshackled Me)”. Seriously, I can’t get over how this singer sounds like Tobias Forge and that isn’t a problem in my book! “The Passenger” brings about a phenomenal mid-tempo groove with a rousing solo to close out the track and “Dying To Be Alive” closes the proceedings on a thrashing pace. A very cool listen and am definitely interested to see what they got in store for the future!