KALIDIA - The Frozen Throne

Inner Wound Recordings continues to pluck talented bands and brings them to the forefront; this time with Italy’s Kalidia. This second album is a wonderful mix of the speedy power metal of HammerFall and Helloween and symphonic bounce of Epica and Nightwish. This is supremely high quality symphonic power metal.

Singer Nicoletta Rosellini knocks in out of the park with soaring and pleasant vocals and uplifts each track in a natural way; whether it’s the Stratovarius like title track or Middle-Eastern tinged “Myth Of Masada”. A very polished produced effort; the sound has a shiny gleam to it and it’s backed my melodic and driving, but not too flashy guitars and the best part is they remain at the forefront; Kalidia knows it’s a metal band first. Different characteristics line the album up like the pirate sounds (and a tune made for the live environment) “Black Sails”, the fast and uplifting “Go Beyond”, or the pomp of “Circe’s Spell”. Each track has its own flavor, none go beyond five minutes, and they provide memorable moments that yearn for more listening. This release shouldn’t go under the radar; if you’re a power metal guy who digs some symphonics too, don’t pass this one by!