KALLOPRION KILMISTERI - Silurian Overkill

In honor of the legendary late Lemmy Kilmister, Swedish paleontology professor and heavy metal aficionado Mats E. Eriksson has created the project Kalloprion kilmisteri, named after the fossil he founded in 2006. Three interpretations of the paleo metal song “Silurian Overkill” performed by prolific Swedish death metal bands grace the digital-only three-track EP, which will be followed by the limited, collector’s edition 12” picture vinyl, limited to 300 copies worldwide.

Seance’s brand of death ’n’ roll gets things off to a raucous start boasting a heavy bottom end, vicious vocals from Johan Larsson and blasting drum patterns. Back from the dead once again, this is the band’s first release since 2012, and it’s nothing short of excellent. Denata’s blistering thrash/death metal composition is decorated with Tomas Andersson’s raspy growls and a Motörhead-esque guitar solo by film music composer and longtime, die hard Motörhead fan Mattias Bärjed (Free Fall, Refused, The Soundtrack Of Our Lives, Nymphet Noodlers). The third track is another one by Denata, yet it’s a different sounding thrash/death metal anthem due to Wolf’s Niklas “Viper” Stålvind’s high-end howls. It pulsates and throbs like a vibrant beast. All three tracks, decorated with lyrics by Eriksson that hail the fossil and honor Lemmy, are all musically diverse and differ from each other, making Silurian Overkill a great listening experience.