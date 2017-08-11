KILLSET - S.T.F.U.

Sophomore effort S.T.F.U. from So-Cal rap metal band Killset is an interesting affair. Although this sub-genre of metal isn’t for everyone, the album possesses a unique edginess to its ten tracks, including an energetic parody cover of Kris Kross’ ‘90s hit “Jump.” Opener “Get Up” begins with poppy clean vocal harmonies which soon explodes with a mix of Powerman 5000 sampled effects with a Dope-esque heaviness containing a mosh-worthy riff and a rage-inducing chorus. The social commentary of “Bully” really hits home, containing disturbing kids spoken word samples and decorated with a lot of obvious Korn-esque elements and hints of Faith No More on the cleaner vocals. In fact, this formula is implemented quite often throughout the album.

“Not A Love Song” and “Broken Angel” are emotive and melodic and a good change of pace, and thankfully they aren’t sappy. Closer “Don’t Let Me Die” is the album’s longest track at 6:30 and probably the band’s most diverse and layered track on the entire album. Overall, the tracks with the cleaner vocal parts are some of the strongest, but there’s also a good mix of melody and heaviness throughout the album. The sampled effects aren’t too overbearing and the rap-styled vocal parts surprisingly aren’t that annoying. S.T.F.U. contains a mix of styles that is diverse yet metallic enough to please most rock and heavy metal fans.