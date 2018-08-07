KISSIN' DYNAMITE - Ecstasy

If you familiar with long time Swiss hard rockers Gotthard, Kissin' Dynamite are but a stone’s throw away, musically, in Germany, with fellow contemporary rockers Eclipse north in Sweden. Ecstasy, their sixth album since 2008, it is great to hear another European younger band carrying on those great hard rock AOR traditions from the late ‘80s/early ‘90s. Think names like Wildside, SouthGang, Shotgun Messiah, touch of Sleeze Beez, even a little Robert Mason era Lynch Mob in ballad “Still Around”, but a modern upgrade into the 2000s. Shoot, somebody’s got to do it because we sure are struggling for this sound and style in America.

“I’ve Got The Fire” builds to a hard laid pounding drum and bass, big guitars, and a big hook to rock to. “You’re Not Alone” continues to rock and the voice, Johannes Braun, often rings familiarity with Myles Kennedy. Dynamite’s music borrows rhythmic aspect from the Americans, see “Ecstasy”, “Somebody’s Gotta Do It”, and a Slash/ Kennedy & The Conspirators like romp. Among the rest of the eleven (two bonus) tracks, “Superhuman” uses accenting guitar leads and a driving beat, some southern swag in “Breaking The Silence” and the gritty guitars, gang vocals intro the punchy bottom end beat for “Waging War”. Some talk box on closer “No Time To Wonder” and tasty lead guitar work chalks this up to a ‘80s spirited LA sunset strip rocker.