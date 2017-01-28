KREATOR - Gods Of Violence

To the die-hard Kreator fans who might’ve been worried about what the band would sound like in 2017, don’t be. All is well in camp Kreator. Five years after 2012’s Phantom Antichrist, the Teutonic thrashers take a more modern day melodic approach on its 14th full-length release, Gods Of Violence. Founder/guitarist/vocalist Mille Petrozza has steered the Kreator ship for three-plus decades, and he sounds as vicious as ever on its 11 tracks. The current lineup of Petrozza, Sami Yli–Sirniö (guitars), Christian “Speesy” Giesler (bass) and Jürgen “Ventor” Reil (drums), sounds just as lethal and have become a very proficient machine.

While the one-plus minute symphonic instrumental “Apocalypticon” is an enticing intro, first song proper, “World War Now,” is what Kreator does best. Exploding out of the gate with blistering riffs, furious drum beats and a catchy chorus, Gods Of Violence is off to a fine start. The ominous “Satan Is Real”’s haunting chorus will be stuck in your head for days while the rest of the track’s choruses are rather memorable as well. The pinnacle of the album would have to be the title track. Decorated with a melodic acoustic guitar intro and menacing riffs, the absolutely mammoth, fist-pumping pre-chorus will live inside your head long after the track has ended. Seven-plus minute closer, “Death Becomes My Light,” begins slowly but picks up pace midway through and wraps up the album nicely. There’s a nice balance between the band’s early aggressive years and its current contemporary melodic sound. Plus, there’s plenty of tasty guitar solos and face-pounding riffs throughout the album that fit in well with the overall song structures. Gods Of Violence is proof that Kreator still packs a powerful punch.