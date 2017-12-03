LADY BEAST - Vicious Breed

The third full length from female fronted metallers out of Pittsburgh continues the vintage 80s sound, a time when the scene morphed every 6 months or so. Combining strong, gritty voice of Deborah Levine with double bass drum/twin guitar melodies that range from an AC/DC plod to Iron Maiden inspired proto thrash. Kicking off with “Seal the Hex”, initially owing a debt to Ronnie James Dio, the upbeat numbers (which predominate), like “Get Out”, are their best suit. Levine comes across as a more street cred Leather Leone, or Betsy Weiss (Bitch). In another nod to yesteryear, the album is short enough (36:19) to conveniently fit on one side of a TDK – D90 cassette (remember those?). A bouncy, riff-happy “The Way” scores, but it's the infectious, mid-tempo “Every Giant Shall Fall” that wins the award as the standout of this batch, a fist-thrusting, headbangers delight. “Sky Graves”, positioned next to last in the running order, is an attempt at a more grandiose construct. A full-blown instrumental, it begins as if a ballad and slowly builds towards mid-paced crescendo and twin lead showmanship. The over-before-you-know -it, disc closing title track is a teeth rattler. Will have a chance to witness the band live, in December, so can't wait to hear how this stuff translates to the stage!

