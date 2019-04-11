LANCE KING - ReProgram

I can always respect when a band has a clear vision in the art they are trying to create, regardless of the results. Power metal vocalist and former singer of Pyramaze Lance King is back with his first solo album in eight years with music he had dubbed as “celestial metal.” This record is a stern criticism of modern day society and technology, but thankfully the music doesn’t suffer for it. ReProgram is top notch power/progressive metal.

Sitting at almost an hour worth of tunes, there are many vibrant melodic tunes to take a hold of like the bouncy “Perfect World”, the infectious “Technology”, and the riff-heavy “Choatica.” King’s vocals remain verbose and strong and he musically received help from a couple former Pyramaze bandmates as well as Annihilator bassist Rich Hinks and Darkwater guitarist Markus Sigfridsson. With King delivering songs lamenting the social media world, the abuse of mainstream media, and social constructs, he still manages to produce up-beat tunes, but also makes some applicable moody buildups like the epic closer “Mind At War”, which takes some incredible twists and turns, or the attitude, shake fisting “Limitless”. A few trimmings here and there and this could have reached a nine status, but nonetheless that is high quality power-prog. Don’t hesitate to give this a listen!