LAPIN HELVETTI - Lapin Helvetti

This self-titled debut from Finland's Lapin Helvetti (translation "Arctic Hell") sounds like a hardcore punk band having fun jamming out some extreme metal. Given that the band was birthed from the ashes of hardcore veterans Terveet Kadet, this is of little surprise. However, its ability to mesh thrash and black metals with its hardcore punk base so well is somewhat surprising though, making for an enjoyable, high energy romp. The blubbering bass is front and centre on every track making sure that forward momentum is always retained, making this a very physical listening experience. Over top of this relentless pounding, are spit-in-yer-eye, shout vox akin to Cal Morris of Discharge fame adding an abrasive edge to proceedings.

A summary of the best tracks will provide further insight as to the breadth and quality of this mighty fine debut: Opener “Noutajaotti” sounds like DRI crossed with Metallica; “Sankarijuhlat” merges Poison Idea with black metal; “Takaisin Helvettiin” is classic Motorhead in the “Iron Fist”/”We Are Motorhead” fashion; “Valiosotilaat” is pure heads down thrash. Metal extremists, especially those who aren't averse to delving in some hardcore punk every once in a while, are encouraged to check this out.