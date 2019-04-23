LASER TYGER - Bavarian Speed Force

Despite a goofy moniker and one of the worst hand-drawn album covers in history, there's still something to love about this bunch of five German youngsters, namely the unabashed love of heavy metal. The production is such that the volume needs to be turned WAY up, just to hear the nine originals. As the title implies, they opt for fast traditional/power metal, with twiddling guitar solos and high pitched vocals (definitely the weak link in the chain, but isn't it always?). Think clean throated, albeit Germanic accented, Exmortus and you're in the right ballpark, minus any neo-classical tendencies. A restrained, tuneful twin-guitar gallop greets 6:08 “The Way Of The Warrior”. Most of the songs whiz by in less than five minutes. The blazing twin leads in “Wrath Of The Titanic Battlerobot” sound appropriately video game-like. Their signature tune is wall-to-wall speed.

However, the “Metal Never Dies” ballad exposes lots of problems with enunciation/butchered lyrics. Like the Keanu Reeves movie Speed, don't let the pace slow down, or disastrous things will happen! “Whiplash” is similarly tongue-tied, reminding me of countless ‘80s Japanese/South American releases, struggling with the English language. The Prussian marching band introduced/ending “Drink Beer (And Shut Up)” might be the most Teutonic metal sentiment ever (sliding into atypical, Tankard punky thrash territory). Ends with mammoth (8:39) “Final Fight”, which maintains a mid-tempo stomp throughout its initial half, then takes off. With a refinement here & there, Laser Tyger might develop into something worthwhile. Time will tell.