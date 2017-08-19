LEGIONNAIRE - Dawn Of Genesis

Flying under the radar, the Cruz Del Sur imprint signed the Finnish traditional metallers for their debut. There's more than a little Iron Maiden in “Clairvoyance”, the punked-up speed metal opener, although no one would mistake the hollow/bellowing vocalist for Bruce Dickinson. It's not the only time the Brits' influence crops up. “Enigma Of Time” locks into a hook laden, head bobbing melody. “Shadow Upon The Metropolis” gallops along a lot easier than pronouncing the title, perhaps the pick of this litter. Not a runt amongst them.

“Millennium” initially threatens to be a slower, ballad, but quickly shifts into top gear, like its seven brothers. Another speedster, “The Guardian” is done in 3:06. While not as swift, “Olympian Aegis” kicks off with the same verve (and danger) as DiAnno era Maiden. Like most things Finnish, best enjoyed with alcohol. Cheers!