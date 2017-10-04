LENG TCH'E - Razorgrind

Belgian grind veterans Leng Tch'e (meaning a type of torture and execution otherwise known as a "death by a thousand cuts") are back seven years after their previous full-length with this their sixth full-length. Named after their specific brand of grind, Razorgrind is made up of fourteen short tracks averaging about two and half minutes apiece, save for the 'epic' closer “Magellanic Shrine” (clocking in at over six minutes).

As with all grind bands, the core Leng Tch'e sound is made up of intense blast beated walls of guitar and drums, merrily pummelling listeners' ears into mush. While exhilarating, grind can become samey quite fast if other elements aren't included within the maelstrom. In this case the band have incorporated a goodly amount of down tuned, mid paced death acting as the anchor to the brief expulsions. Additionally, they even add keyboards effectively on one track (“Guinea Swine”) and “The Red Pill” leverages the spacey riff in the mid-section of Rush's classic “Cygnus X-1”, twisting it to their lacerating devices. Quite the vicious release.