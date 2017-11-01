LETHAL NIGHT - Visions Of The Night

Debut from a two year old San Diego outfit who, judging from the album artwork, have an affinity for Kelly LeBrock in the Weird Science movie, as two of the nudes adorning the cover seem to be representations thereof. Musically, somewhere between the neo-classical Holy Grail and technical thrash of Havok, with piercing, high pitched vocals. Excluding the short “Crystal Moon” intro, there are eight inclusions, from the 4:02 NWOBHM inspired “Powermad” to “Silver Eyed Goddess” and the title track, both clocking in a few seconds under seven minutes.

Generally, speed is the name of the game, but in the context of twin lead dominated sing-along choruses. “Steel Champion” not only possesses some unbelievable long sustained high notes, but a headbanging/fist thrusting rhythm that would go down a storm in Germany. “Mary” opts more for a mid-tempo crunch. Don't be fooled by the lackadaisical intro to the aforementioned “...Goddess” as the chorus and breaks smoke: twin speeding guitars and double bass drums. Only the standard metal of “Bring Us Steel” fails to excite. Not a bad ratio! Disc ending, unrequited love themed “Yelling Out Your Name” lets Steven Villa showcase his high register once again. Would love to hear how these songs translate live. Check 'em out.