LETHERIA - Death - Principle

It took Finland’s Letheria 20 years to release this debut, somehow, and while I can’t say this sounds any more or less accomplished than the debut from a band who spent a more reasonable amount of time on a debut, it’s still a good piece of blackened death metal.

I love the atmosphere, the craggly, black-influenced slimy death that permeates the whole album, but there’s more to it than that. “Call The Horns”, for example, has an almost Amon Amarthian amount of melodic anthemicness to it, and late-album highlight “Malaria Magdalena” delivers both a solid grasp of melody and a razor-wire blackened riff onslaught. More than anything, more than specific moments in specific songs, Letheria deliver a good amount of vibe here, the band firmly rooted in death metal but using melodies and riffwork from black metal and tying it together with a production and feel that is just this side of dirty; the band could stand to get even grimier with their production next time around, as this mixture of sounds always benefits from slime not shine.