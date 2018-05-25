LIGHT THIS CITY - Terminal Bloom

After a self-imposed ten-year hiatus, Bay Area melodic death metal masters Light This City are back! Terminal Bloom is the group’s fifth studio album, and fantastic follow-up to 2008’s Stormchaser. Channeling the best Sweden has to offer, specifically a whole lot of Arch Enemy with a healthy dose of At The Gates and The Haunted, along with a sprinkling of UK greatness a la Carcass, into a vicious American assault, Light This City unleash a serious shit-kicking with these ten new tracks. There aren’t enough accolades to bestow upon vocalist Laura Nichol; she’s commanding, ferocious, intense, profound. And her band deserves just as much respect!

The album starts off with a pretty, acoustic introduction at the beginning of “Reality In Disarray”, which is mirrored in the mid-point interlude “Death Downwind”, but don’t be fooled as other than that it’s adrenaline and aggression throughout. “A Grotesque Reflection” is an absolute fist-pumper, “Dormant Tide” goes off the rails, “Agents Of Fate” erupts with deadly force, “Neverlanding” is unrelenting. While the marriage of soaring melody and frenzied thrash known as Light This City embark upon their second honeymoon, know that you’ve been sorely missed and are welcomed back with open fucking arms.